In 1999, a small indie film turned into a global phenomenon without needing big stars or fancy effects. The Blair Witch Project crept into theatres with a story that felt all too real, where three student filmmakers vanish in the woods while chasing a local legend, and what they left behind is their eerie, grainy footage.

It did not follow the usual horror formula, yet it drilled fear into viewers with its shaky camera and raw panic. It requires no special mention that it was a strange idea at the time, which soon sparked a wave of found-footage horror and made its mark as one of the scariest films ever made. The way it was promoted only added to the experience and many thought the footage was real.

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT was released 26 years ago today. One of the most influential horror movies of its generation, and made on a shoestring budget, the making of story will have you scared to close your eyes… 1/38 pic.twitter.com/2UyBwGbCaU — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 14, 2025

The Blair Witch Project Is Now Streaming

According to Comic Book, the movie is now available to stream on Prime Video. So anyone who missed the original wave or wants to feel that creeping tension again can watch it from home.

The Blair Witch Project starred Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard, and went on to earn about $250 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It still holds a strong 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blair Witch Franchise Grew, But Couldn’t Match The Original

The success sparked a wider franchise, with two follow-up films, a handful of books, comics, and even video games, but none of them matched the original’s grip. However, in 2024, Lionsgate and Blumhouse decided to team up for a new take on the Blair Witch story.

Horror fans have had a mix of hits and misses recently. While films like The Black Phone and Five Nights at Freddy’s found their crowd, others like M3GAN 2.0 or the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre did not hold up. What the new Blair Witch film will bring remains to be seen, especially with no leads or directors named yet.

Until then, the original still holds its place, and now it is just a click away on Prime Video!

