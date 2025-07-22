Known for his comedic timing, improvisations, and incomparable on-screen presence, Robin Williams was one of the most prolific actors cinema has seen. His roles in films such as Dead Poets Society and Awakenings allowed him to diversify, proving that he could mold himself into any character that the director needed. Let’s take a look at the 10 best Robin Williams films, based on their Rotten Tomatoes score according to critics.

1. Good Will Hunting

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Year of release: 1997

Director: Gus Van Sant

Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: A misunderstood genius (Matt Damon) struggling to find himself is approached by a mathematics professor who encourages him to push his limits. Robin Williams stars as Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychology professor providing therapy to Damon’s Will Hunting. Williams won an Academy Award for his performance, and many consider it amongst his best performances.

2. Aladdin

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

Year of release: 1992

Director: Ron Clements and John Musker

Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Aladdin follows the eponymous character as he summons a genie, charms Princess Jasmine, and discovers a whole new world as his wishes come true. He must thwart an evil mastermind, and the wish-granting genie (Robin Williams) might just become his closest ally.

Using his stand-up experience, Williams ad-libbed and created one of the most recognizable Disney characters ever: a blue-skinned, kind genie who continues to win hearts decades after he first appeared on the silver screen.

3. Hamlet

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

Year of release: 1996

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Streaming On: Rent on Prime Video

Plot: Uncut, undulating, and unstinging, Branagh’s Hamlet is daring in its opulence and storytelling. With an ensemble cast, this version of the Shakespearean classic contextualizes the actions of Hamlet seeking revenge for his father’s murder. In a supporting role as Osric, Robin Williams is effective, owning the character, despite a short appearance compared to the film’s four-hour runtime.

4. Insomnia

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Year of release: 2002

Director: Christopher Nolan

Streaming On: Rent/ Buy on Prime Video

Plot: An accidental shooting by a veteran cop (Al Pacino) sets the stage for this underrated Nolan classic. Robin Williams plays an antagonistic role ably supported by Hillary Swank. Plagued by the internal investigation into his actions, Pacino’s character suffers from insomnia. Pacino and Williams carry the film as much as the screenplay does, creating a timeless thriller.

5. Good Morning, Vietnam

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Year of release: 1987

Director: Barry Levinson

Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: Considered one of his most iconic roles, Robin Williams plays Adrian Cronauer, a DJ hosting an early morning radio show for soldiers in Saigon during the Vietnam War. With his trademark humor and improvised sequences, he makes Adrian his own. For a comedy, Good Morning, Vietnam packs in effective commentary on war, creating a well-balanced movie for viewers.

6. World’s Greatest Dad

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Year of release: 2009

Director: Barry Levinson

Streaming On: Prime Video (in the US) & Plex TV (India)

Plot: A high school teacher juggles his teenage son’s misbehavior and his blooming relationship with a colleague. An unexpected event leads to his life being overturned, finding a strange way of having his writing read and published. Williams is in his element as a washed-out English teacher, and the film is enjoyable for his handling of the character with surprising dark humor.

7. Dead Poets Society

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Year of release: 1989

Director: Peter Weir

Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Dead Poets Society follows an eccentric yet lovable poetry teacher, John Keating, who gently coaxes students beyond the pressures of their strict prep school. Relatable and meaningful to people of all ages, the film is a cult classic for its quotable one-liners and Williams’ beautiful characterization of Keating.

8. The Fisher King

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Year of release: 1991

Director: Terry Gilliam

Streaming On: Rent on Prime Video & Apple TV

Plot: An offhand comment makes a regular listener go on a murder spree, and radio host Jack Lucas is forced to change his life. Wanting to give up, he is rescued by Parry, a homeless man wishing to find the Holy Grail. Atoning for Parry’s current state, Lucas joins him on his quest, attempting to connect and resolve issues. In The Fisher King, Robin Williams plays Parry, allowing him to sneak in a vulnerable performance under the guise of a loud personality.

9. The Birdcage

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Year of release: 1996

Director: Mike Nichols

Streaming On: Rent on Prime Video

Plot: Armand Goldman is forced to play straight to appease his son’s fiancée’s conservative parents. What follows is a comedy of errors as a flamboyant and openly gay drag club owner and his partner pretend to be husband and wife. The Birdcage showed that movies highlighting LGBTQ+ could be funny and deliver messages in a subtle, wholesome manner. Nathan Lane and Robin Williams make a convincing couple, marking a landmark film.

10. Dead Again

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81%

Year of release: 1991

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Streaming On: Buy or Rent on Prime Video

Plot: A Hitchcock-style thriller, Dead Again follows Mike Church attempting to discover the identity of a mysterious woman. Digging deeper, he finds an indescribable connection with a grisly murder from the 1940s. Despite being an uncredited cameo for Williams, it is a true testament to his ability as an actor because he steals the show in his appearance.

Whether you enjoy comedies or more dramatic films, these 10 Robin Williams films have something for everyone!

