When you think of psychological thrillers, chances are Taxi Driver, The Shining, or Gone Girl come to mind. But there’s one lesser-known film that flew under the radar, which arguably deserves its place in the above list. The 2010 film, Unthinkable, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Sheen, never got a major theatrical release. Yet this intense, morally complex thriller has quietly built a cult following. And with good reason. Directed by Gregor Jordan, Unthinkable dares to ask the one question that makes everyone squirm: How far is too far when national security is at stake?

What is the plot of Unthinkable?

The story revolves around Younger (a.k.a. Yusuf), played by Michael Sheen, a former U.S. military man who releases a chilling video claiming he’s planted three nuclear bombs across the country. His demands? A list of sweeping political changes from the U.S. government. It’s the kind of nightmare scenario that instantly sends every agency into panic mode.

He’s captured and taken to a black site, one of those no-name places that officially don’t exist. And that’s where we meet “H” (Samuel L. Jackson), a government interrogator with a brutal reputation and zero tolerance for diplomacy.

What unfolds is less about explosions and more about unraveling human limits. H will do anything to extract the information needed to stop the bombs from going off. And he is not hesitant to use violent, cruel, or legally questionable means. Watching this unfold is FBI agent Helen Brody (Carrie-Anne Moss), who finds herself caught between doing what’s legal and doing what might save millions of lives.

The movie traps you in one primary location, almost entirely in the interrogation room. It’s claustrophobic, raw, and emotionally exhausting—but that’s the point. You’re not supposed to feel comfortable. Every word, every scream, and every silence matters, and it will continue to remain in your minds even after the completion of the movie.

Unthinkable delivers the psychological thriller we all needed

When Unthinkable was released in 2010, it went straight to video. No big studio push. No theatrical spotlight. It could’ve easily disappeared forever, but it didn’t. The film currently holds a strong 66% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over time, an increasing number of viewers discovered the film. In 2024, it made a surprise return to relevance by appearing on streaming platforms. Turns out, people are still hungry for smart, thought-provoking thrillers. Especially ones that make you question your own moral compass.

The performance of Samuel L. Jackson is on another level here. His character isn’t a classic villain or hero; instead, he’s somewhere in between. He’s cold, calculated, and terrifying, but not without purpose. Watching him navigate the grayest corners of morality is both disturbing and fascinating.

On the other side of the glass, you’ve got Michael Sheen delivering one of his most chilling performances. Even while handcuffed and bloodied, he holds psychological control. His calm, deliberate manner gives you goosebumps; he knows exactly what he’s doing, and that’s what makes him so dangerous. Carrie-Anne Moss grounds the film with a sense of emotional clarity. As the only character fighting to draw a line in the sand, she represents us, the audience, watching in horror and wondering how far we’d be willing to go.

Unthinkable isn’t meant to be a popcorn thriller. It’s the kind of movie that lingers. It leaves you asking the hard questions about humanity. It’s uncomfortable. It’s messy. But it’s also one of the most brutally honest movies about terrorism, ethics, and the cost of “doing what it takes.”

Where to watch Unthinkable online?

Unthinkable is not light viewing. But if you appreciate films that challenge your perspective and dig deep into what it means to be human in the face of impossible choices, this one is absolutely worth your time. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

