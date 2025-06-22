Netflix is saying goodbye to a ’90s slasher staple, and horror fans have until June 30, 2025, to catch it. I Know What You Did Last Summer, the 1997 thriller starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, is slipping off the platform at the end of the month, per Unilad.

While newer horrors like Barbarian and Trap, another eerie tale from M. Night Shyamalan recently landed on the platform, something about that older screamfest energy still pulls people in. And this one is a perfect fit if you’re looking to relive that summer sleepover vibe, filled with suspense, mystery, and a killer on the loose.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was released 25 years ago today pic.twitter.com/FNpxfXNOGY — bearwiitch (@bearwiitch) October 17, 2022

What Is I Know What You Did Last Summer About?

The movie, released in 1997, follows four friends who, a year following a fatal secret accident, are being haunted by that very incident. A hook-wielding figure begins to hunt them down, and the story takes the viewers on a fear-filled roller coaster ride of paranoia, horror, guilt, and, of course, those classic horror sequences of chases (which always seem entertaining). Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Anne Heche breathe life into this story that, for a generation, represented teenage horror.

Why Do Horror Fans Still Love I Know What You Did Last Summer?

It might not be a critics’ darling, sitting below the halfway mark on Rotten Tomatoes (48%), but the movie has carved out a loyal fanbase. People still talk about the chase scene featuring Gellar’s character, calling it one of the most gripping moments in any slasher flick. It doesn’t need glowing reviews to leave an impact, as sometimes all it takes is a shadow and a scream around the corner.

One user tweeted, “I Know What You Did Last Summer gave us the most iconic chase scene in horror.” Another added, “I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Yes it is the first time i watch it i know im super late deal with it. it is so great! I love older movie so much more!”

I Know What You Did Last Summer gave us the most iconic chase scene in horror pic.twitter.com/7OJ3PhtOuJ — retrocvnt (@retrocvnty) June 16, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) 🇺🇸 Yes it is the first time i watch it i know im super late deal with it. it is so great! I love older movie so much more! pic.twitter.com/5sF7tZym48 — Em⁸ ₁₃ 🌻 we were liars 🌻 (@geekpriem) June 18, 2025

A third said, “HALLOWEEN (1978) is my favorite movie of all time but when it comes to chase scenes, Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) is the GOAT for me hands down. Extended, heartbreaking, iconic, scary & so suspenseful. Hope the new #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer has some killer chases.”

HALLOWEEN (1978) is my favorite movie of all time but when it comes to chase scenes, Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) is the GOAT for me hands down. Extended, heartbreaking, iconic, scary & so suspenseful. Hope the new #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer has some… https://t.co/CCvOM28kt8 pic.twitter.com/g4PCjHJ5mS — Anthony Dapuzzo (@anthonydapuzzo) June 16, 2025

A Perfect Time To Rewatch I Know What You Did Last Summer Before The Remake Hits Theaters

Now that a new version of the film hits theaters on July 18, it’s the perfect time to return to where it all began. The film will feature a brand-new cast, including actors from Glass Onion and Outer Banks, but the original film is still… the original film.

There are only a few days left. If you’re looking for a little ’90s horror fix or want to know what all the buzz is about still after almost 30 years, don’t wait. It’s on Netflix right now.

