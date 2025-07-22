Dwayne Johnson stormed into the Fast & Furious franchise like a freight train in Fast Five before he flipped the tone and pace of the series into something faster and more muscle-bound than ever. Then, after Jason Statham showed up in Fast & Furious 6 as Deckard Shaw, things only got wilder. His entrance came swinging in, with all guns blazing and locked on revenge for his brother Owen.

However, if you are a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise, then you would probably know by now that the rivalry did not stay simple for long, and by the time the dust settled, Shaw turned into an uneasy ally and even got his own spin-off with Johnson. Hobbs & Shaw was not shy about its scale and stacked up over $760 million at the box office, per Box Office Mojo. It stirred enough interest for a sequel, although the next chapter has reshuffled its deck with Jason Momoa now stepping in. The new team-up is still being kept quiet for now.

Fast & Furious Films Coming to Netflix on August 16

As for where fans can catch up on all this mayhem, Netflix is bringing the fuel to the fire on August 16. Seven of the eleven mainline Fast & Furious films are hitting the platform, starting from the original 2001 street-racing thriller that kicked off the saga.

It begins with Brian O’Conner diving deep into Dom Toretto’s underground world and eventually becoming family in more ways than one. The collection follows his journey right up to Furious 7, the emotional turning point where Brian walks away to raise his son. Alongside those, Netflix will also drop Hobbs & Shaw into its library.

Fast & Furious Movies Coming to Netflix This August

The Fast and Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast 5

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fast & Furious Franchise’s Box Office and Global Reach

According to Collider, the series as a whole has raced past $7.4 billion at the global box office. Beyond the films, its success extends to merchandise, collectibles, video games, and theme park rides. The Netflix addition is another chapter in the ongoing global journey of one of cinema’s most profitable franchises.

