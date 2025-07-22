James Cameron’s much-anticipated third film in the Avatar franchise is officially set to release in India on December 19, 2025. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever for the Indian market.

The first-look poster was unveiled today, and it set the internet buzzing. The poster introduces a new villain named Varang, played by actor Oona Chaplin. Known for her intense roles, Chaplin adds a fresh layer of complexity and danger to the already epic saga. The film is poised to draw both old fans and new viewers into its expansive world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twentycs India (@20thcenturyin)

Avatar: Fire and Ash is visually set in the stunning world of Pandora. The third chapter of the global phenomenon promises to transport audiences back to this breathtaking world like never before. It vows to take a deeper ride into the emotional and environmental themes the franchise is known for. Given its massive fan base and global appeal, this installment is likely to pull huge crowds to theaters, especially in India, where the franchise enjoys a strong following.

James Cameron‘s Avatar 3 first look introduces Oona Chaplin as Ruthless Ash Tribe Leader. Chaplin enters a fantasy sci-fi action film alongside the original cast, who will make a return. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver will reprise their roles, continuing the story that has captivated audiences worldwide since 2009.

Distributed by 20th Century Studios India, the film will arrive just ahead of the holiday season, likely setting the stage for another blockbuster run at the box office. Whether you’re a longtime fan or planning your first visit to Pandora, this chapter looks like it’s going to be one wild, visually rich ride. Don’t miss it when it lands in theaters across India on December 19, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Box Office: Avatar 2 Emerges As #1 Post-COVID Grosser, Guess Where Ne Zha 2 And Lilo & Stitch Stand In The Top 10?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News