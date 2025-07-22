Tom Hardy returned for one last ride as Eddie Brock when Venom: The Last Dance hit theaters on October 25, 2024. It did not waste time climbing up the box office ladder, pulling in $51 million in its opening weekend and finishing with over $478 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The film, made on a budget hovering around $110–120 million, ended up being a major hit, even if the reviews did not all lean positive. Audiences responded better and that made a big difference.

Tom Hardy behind the scenes of Venom the last dance 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/rRvhU8UX4e — Angelique Fama-Schel (@KoRn_Penguin) July 9, 2025

Venom: The Last Dance Still Dominates Streaming Platforms

Now, nearly a year later, the movie still refuses to fade out. It is sitting in the top 10 on platforms like Amazon, Google, iTunes, and Rakuten, & TOD per Collider.

Unlike the second film, this one did not feel rushed or awkward. It took its time, especially with the dynamic between Eddie and Venom, which was clearly the heart of the story. Their weird friendship got the spotlight and the film did not lose focus by trying to set up anything else. The action landed hard, especially in the third act, which brought in a massive battle full of wild symbiote designs that gave the movie a big final punch.

Knull Brought a Real Threat to the Screen

The villain, Knull, raised the bar by miles. He was not some throwaway enemy but a true cosmic threat, who was able to detect any symbiote the moment it showed itself. That forced Eddie into hiding, which added a whole layer of tension. It was not about fighting for most of the runtime, but was about when to fight and that slow build made things more effective when it all finally erupted. Besides, what stayed with many was the ending, which struck a surprisingly emotional note and helped the trilogy land strong.

However, critics did not like the movie but fans were more than happy. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes touched 79%, making it one of the better-rated films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. That strong support is part of why it’s still trending online.

You can find Venom: The Last Dance streaming on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Meghann Fahy’s 2025 Thriller Has A Perfect Storyline With An 84% Rating, & Yet Nobody Is Talking About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News