Whenever there is talk of a mo-cap character, Andy Serkis is always mentioned. Despite not being from the technology industry, Serkis is still a motion capture pioneer. He has played roles in The Jungle Book’s Baloo, King Kong, Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars, Caesar in Planet of the Apes, and Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies.

After his directorial work on Venom: Let There Be Carnage and his portrayal of Ulysses Klaue in the MCU, Serkis has returned to Marvel in Venom: The Last Dance. In typical Serkis fashion, he took on the role of a non-human character. This time, he portrayed Knull, the main antagonist of the movie. Fans now wonder whether Knull will eventually enter the MCU, and the actor has reacted to it.

Andy Serkis’s “Let’s See What Happens ” is about the future of Knull in the MCU

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Serkis revealed his opinion about exploring Knull’s potential in the Marvel universe. While he stopped short of confirming any official work, his comments hinted at creative discussions surrounding the character.

He revealed that there were talks of continuing Knull in movies because he was a prominent character. “Then there was talk of, ‘This could go on… He’s quite a big character,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I know that.’ Well, let’s see what happens.”

Serkis also revealed that he was informed of the role at the last minute. The makers just asked Serkis if he could do the role, and he did his best. “Well, that’s also very interesting. I really, genuinely have no idea. It was very much, ‘Can you come in?’ It was quite last minute. ‘Can you come in and do the voice for Knull?’ So, I came in and did it on the stage.”

As of now, the mid-credit scene in Venom: The Last Dance leaves the character’s future wide open. He is a threat to the Universe; therefore, fans hope that Knull could tie into larger MCU arcs. A potential clash between Knull and characters like Venom, Spider-Man, or even Deadpool could be a considerable sight to behold.

