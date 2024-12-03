A hangover and zero prep sent Tom Hiddleston’s Pirates of the Caribbean audition straight to Davy Jones’ locker. Hiddleston shared how he tanked his shot at the 2003 classic The Curse of the Black Pearl in the Shakespearean doc Muse of Fire. The night before his big audition? He was out celebrating a friend’s college win—hard. The next morning? Hangover Central, and, oh yeah, I have no clue what the script was about. When the casting director asked why, Hiddleston admitted he got the script the night before. The response? A frosty, “[The casting director] was like, ‘Uh-huh. Well, thanks for coming in.”

The role of Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann’s swoon-worthy blacksmith-turned-pirate, went to Orlando Bloom, fresh off The Lord of the Rings. Bloom crushed it, but Hiddleston took the loss like a pro. “Orlando Bloom is Orlando Bloom. Who’s to say I’d have gotten it anyway?” he said later. Classy, right?

But honestly, losing out on Pirates might’ve been the best thing to happen to him. Fast-forward a few years, and Hiddleston was stealing scenes as Loki in Marvel’s Thor. That smirk? That swagger? It was pure gold. He nailed it in Thor: The Dark World turned up the chaos in Thor: Ragnarok, and then absolutely owned his Disney+ series Loki.

When Loki dropped in 2021, it was a multiverse-fueled ride fans couldn’t get enough of. At D23 Expo 2022, Hiddleston was there, teasing even more chaos for the TVA. Did we mention that Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies) joined the cast? Yeah, it’s going to be wild.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine Hiddleston as anything other than Loki. Being Will Turner could’ve launched his career sooner, but he’s missing out on Pirates. It’s just a plot twist on the way to MCU greatness. Let’s face it—no one does mischief quite like him.

