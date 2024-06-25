It has been over two years since Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit the theatres. Matt presented Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader with a much darker approach to storytelling. Initially, some people doubted the movie’s casting. However, Robert received a lot of praise, and the movie was showered with positive reviews. Now, all eyes are on its sequel, The Batman 2.

Initially, Batman 2 was supposed to hit the theatres in 2025. However, a few months ago, the makers revealed that the release date has been pushed to 2026. So fans will have to wait for two years to watch Robert Pattinson as Batman again. But there has been no update on the filming either. Thankfully, Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth in the film, has shared an important update.

Andy Serkis On The Batman 2

When asked about The Batman 2, Andy Serkis said, “Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to start filming early next year. Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that.”

The Black Panther star further told PopVerse, “I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Batman (@thebatman)

No information has been released regarding the sequel’s plot. We know that Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright will play their respective roles. We can’t wait to know if Zoe Kravitz will reprise her role as Catwoman. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, a spin-off series of Matt Reeves’ movie, The Penguin, is all set to release soon. Actor Colin Farrell, who played one of the villains in the 2022 movie, will reprise the role of Penguin. The show also stars Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, Mark Strong, and Rhenzy Feliz. The first episode will drop on Max on September 8, 2024.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News