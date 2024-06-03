After entertaining the audience with Anyone But You, Glen Powell kept them hooked with ‘Hit Man’. It’s a romantic black comedy in which Glen plays a college professor who also plays a hitman. The movie’s promotions have been quite exciting, and Powell was at his candid best in most of them.

From discussing offers he rejected to interesting things about Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell is letting it all out. The Hollywood star has now shared his thoughts on playing Batman. Imagine if he gets offered the caped crusader. How would his approach be? Well, the actor wants his approach to be nothing like Robert Pattinson’s superhero but another actor who played the Dark Knight!

Hit Man Trailer

Glen Powell His Unique Approach To Batman

Glen Powell has played a romantic hero and an action star. What about playing a superhero? In a recent interview, the Anyone But You actor talked about his approach to the DC superhero Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. Glen told GQ, “I was always a Batman guy.” He would want to play it like Michael Keaton.

“I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick,” Glen stated. If you aren’t aware, Glen Powell played a small role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. About the same, the Hit Man star said, “I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.” In the 2012 film, Tom Hardy plays the villain Bane.

Robert Pattinson As Batman

For now, we all know there’s only one actor playing Batman – Robert Pattinson. The actor will reprise the superhero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part 2, which will hit the theatres on October 6, 2026. On the other hand, Glen Powell will be next seen in Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters. Glen will reunite with Sydney Sweeney for ‘Anyone But You 2’.

