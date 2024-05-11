The Marvel vs. DC movie debate has been going on for a long time. Sometimes, even the actors and directors share their views on such matters. Years ago, Zack Snyder made a remark on MCU movies, especially Ant-Man and the Wasp. The superhero film, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena, was released in 2015. At that time, Snyder was working on his DC movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Batman V Superman starred Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. In an interview, Zack Snyder was asked his views on Marvel movies and the director took a potshot at Ant-Man. The Rebel Moon director told The Daily Beast, “I feel like Batman and Superman are transcendent of superhero movies in a way, because they’re Batman and Superman. They’re not just, like, the flavor of the week Ant-Man—not to be mean, but whatever it is. What is the next – Blank-Man?”

Sebastian Stan’s Reaction To Zack Snyder’s Comments

In another interview, Sebastian Stan, who plays Winter Soldier in the MCU, was asked for his reaction to Zack Snyder’s remarks. At that time, Sebastian was promoting Captain America: Civil War. The Avengers: Infinity War actor told Collider, “Yeah, I’m sitting here, and I’m listening to you, and I’m thinking, “Do I want to fire some shots at DC right now, at Zack Snyder?” I read some of those comments where he said something about Batman and Superman; I can’t remember where I read that, somewhere… Something about, ‘It’s not going to be your flavor-of-the-week Ant-Man’.”

Sebastian Stan In Captain America: The Winter Soldier

“And I was like, “Oh, thanks, Zack. That’s great. Way to do something original.” But I would say we’re still making something very original in our own way. I mean, the Russos are coming in and taking something people are used to, and they’re shaping it up and changing it in a very different way. They’re not trying to mimic a better Christopher Nolan movie or something like that,” added Sebastian Stan.

However, with time, the Marvel vs. DC debate has cooled down between the actors and the directors. The fandom still fights over who is better. In the past few years, several directors have bashed the Marvel movies. Some of them are Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Jodie Foster, Ridley Scott, etc.

