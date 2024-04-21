People wait eagerly for any and every Christopher Nolan movie, and his Batman movies starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne are still considered one of the best comic book films ever. It gave us the classic villain in Heath Ledger’s Joker, and Tom Hardy as Bane was also quite memorable. Hardy did an exceptional job as the anti-hero in The Dark Knight Rises. But did you know it was the film’s director on whom Hardy based his menacing character?

It was the last movie in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and came out around four years after the release of 2008’s The Dark Knight. The movie had an ensemble cast of Anne Hathaway, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Morgan Freeman, besides Bale and Hardy. The movie’s screenplay was done by Christopher’s brother, Jonathan Nolan. It was made on a reported budget of $250 million and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Tom Hardy was in The Dark Knight Rises as Bane, a dangerous adversary of Batman. The comic book character was created by writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan and debuted in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 in 1993. Hardy’s character gave a tough time to Christian Bale‘s Bruce Wayne.

In one of his Happy Sad Confused podcast appearances, Christopher Nolan revealed that Tom Hardy based his character on Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. The Oppenheimer director said, “Tom Hardy maintains that Bane is somehow based on me, but in Tom’s mind, there’s some very complex interweaving of impulses and influences that somehow I have a voice in. I think it’s certainly not conscious on my part.”

Praising Tom Hardy’s performance, Christopher Nolan added, “What he did with that character has yet to be fully appreciated. It’s an extraordinary performance and truly amazing.”

A fan account dedicated to Christopher Nolan on the social media platform X recently shared a quote by the director, who reportedly revealed that he was proud of the writing of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

As per that, Nolan said, “I’m very proud of some of the writing we did for that character, as well. Some of it’s Jonah’s, some of it’s mine, but there’s a couple of bits that really stick with me, where he talks about the darkness—‘You think the darkness is your ally; you merely adopted the dark’—that turned out so well.”

Christopher Nolan is proud of the writing of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises: “I’m very proud of some of the writing we did for that character, as well. Some of it’s Jonah’s, some of it’s mine, but there’s a couple of bits that really stick with me, where he talks about the… pic.twitter.com/JubUis5JwU — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) April 20, 2024

For more such throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood actors, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Scott Disick Will ‘Stop Taking Ozempic’ After Facing Public Criticism & Doctor’s Warnings Over Malnourishment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News