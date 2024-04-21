Scott Disick Will ‘Stop Taking Ozempic’ After Facing Public Criticism & Doctor's Warnings Over Malnourishment!

Scott Disick Is making headlines for his drastic transformation, and fans think he might have jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, has been through a couple of rough years in regards to his health. But his recent transformation has left fans concerned.

The Lord has returned, well, only in name, but Disick, the baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, has shocked fans with his appearance. This concern has got Scott reaching out to the experts after suffering from the adverse effects of Ozempic on his health.

After sharing a photo of his dramatic weight loss, the 40-year-old reality TV personality and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-partner alarmed online users with concerns about his health. Insiders reportedly told DailyMail that he is at last addressing the matter, which sparked worried reactions from fans who considered the possibility that he was struggling with a disease or substance abuse.

Scott’s alleged ‘Ozempic face’ has led doctors to say that he is malnourished, and have allegedly expressed concern about serious health issues. Sources close to Disick have disclosed to portals, saying “Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him,” they added. They also said, “Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss,”

The sources also claimed after the public’s concern about his health, Scott will now stop taking the drug. According to the anonymous source, Disick is currently seeing a nutritionist to preserve his physical fitness. He says does “not balloon up to the size he was.”

Scott allegedly turned to Ozempic after his back injury following a deadly car crash. His intention was to shed the weight he had gained. Because he couldn’t turn to exercise, he thought of the miracle drug of Hollywood’s choice.

Hollywood has seen a sharp increase in the use of weight loss medications. And plastic surgeons are warning patients about the “Ozempic face.” A few of the negative effects of the medication include sunken eyes, sagging skin, and gaunt cheeks. All of these were also evident in Scott Disick’s Instagram post. Constipation, vision issues, and in certain situations, personality changes are among the other side effects that have been reported.

