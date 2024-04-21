Actors and actresses mesmerize us with their screen presence in movies and shows, but sometimes, the fans get a little too obsessed with their idols and resort to illegal things. The Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is a renowned film artist with millions of fans, but she got frustrated by an allegedly obsessed fan named Michael Joseph Branham. She filed a restraining order against him, but sadly, the court dismissed the case. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, Branham had been harassing the Black Widow star since August 2022. He reportedly followed Scarlett’s neighbor, believing it was her for over 30 miles, and contacted them after reaching their destination. It terrified Johansson’s neighbors, who reported it to The Avengers star’s assistant. This happened in November last year.

According to a report on Blast, the Supreme Court of California was forced to dismiss Scarlett Johansson’s restraining order against her alleged stalker because the court papers had not reached the obsessed fan. Johansson’s lawyer, Michael Goldstein, reportedly failed to serve the culprit. As a result, the restraining order was dismissed, including all the other temporary restraining orders, if any were also dissolved.

Scarlett Johansson filed the case in November 2023, probably after the incident with her neighbor. It sparked fear in the actress, prompting her to take action against the alleged obsessed fan. The report also mentioned that Scarlett hired a private investigator named Jon Perkins after Branham’s first appearance in 2022. The investigator revealed that Branham uploaded a picture of himself in front of her house and wrote, “Here I am and where I’ll be forever.”

Additionally, as per Jon’s findings, in several of Branham’s notes, the alleged obsessed fan wished to visit Johansson and her son, whom he believed he fathered.

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be being eyed to star in the new Jurassic World film, and she was last seen in Asteroid City.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Iron Claw Digital Streaming Date Out! Here’s Where & How To Watch This Zac Efron Led Wrestling Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News