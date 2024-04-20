Zac Efron-led sports drama The Iron Claw about the Von Erich family finally got a streaming date. The movie was released in the United States in December last year. The critics widely appreciated it, and it did pretty well in terms of its box office numbers. Now, people who missed the movie in the theatre can watch it online. Scroll below to get the deets.

About The Iron Claw-

The official synopsis of the movie states, “Tells the story of the Von Erich brothers as they make history in the highly competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

The Von Erich family originally belonged to Texas, and their real surname is Adkisson. The ring name Von Erich is after the family patriarch Fritz Von Erich. Fritz married Doris and had six sons before they divorced, and he then passed away due to lung cancer.

The cast of The Iron Claw-

Disney alum Zac Efron is in the movie as Kevin Von Erich, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is in it as Kerry Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. The film also has Lily James, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Maxwell Friedman in supporting roles.

The Iron Claw ratings-

Zac Efron’s film has a solid rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer with 262 reviews. The audience also liked the movie as the Audience Score is a fantastic 94%. On the IMDb, it is 7.7 out of 10. On the CinemaScore, it has A- and it’s allegedly the highest score ever for an A24 film.

The Iron Claw Box Office –

According to reports, the movie’s budget was an estimated $15.9 million. It earned an impressive $44.25 million worldwide.

The Iron Claw Online-

According to Screen Rant, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s The Iron Claw is all set to start streaming on Max on May 10. On May 18, the movie will also air on HBO at 8 PM ET. The movie has been available on several digital platforms to rent or purchase since February 13.

