Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were adored by the teenagers when they appeared together on Disney’s High School Musical films. Soon after appearing in the movie, the duo started dating in real life as well, and after being together for a few years, they drifted apart. The actor was undoubtedly a teenage heartthrob, which apparently made the actress and his then-girlfriend mean towards Zac’s female fans.

The actress recently married Cole Tucker, a pro basketball player, on December 2nd this year. She had a destination wedding in Tulum, Mexico, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Her High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman attended Vanessa’s beach wedding. As per reports, Zac and Vanessa started going out in 2005, and after being together for a few years, they broke up in 2010.

In an interview a few years after parting ways with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her relationship with the actor. She told the New York Times how she had minimum tolerance for Zac’s female fans. Vanessa said, “I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares.”

Vanessa Hudgens regretted harboring such thoughts or behaving that way and added, “I realized that’s not what that’s about.” The High School Musical star continued,” ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.'”

After breaking up with Zac Efron, Vanessa dated the Elvis star Austin Butler. They were together from 2011 to 2020. Vanessa and Cole got engaged in February this year after dating for two years. She reportedly met Cole via a Zoom meditation group.

On the other hand, Zac struggled with substance abuse and had to go to rehab to sober up.

Zac Efron then dated the Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez for a brief period. US Weekly sources said they went out for about two months before calling things off. They parted ways after having a big fight on a getaway to Ibiza, Spain. After Michelle, Zac was dating model Sam Miro.

On Monday, December 11th, Zac Efron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was accompanied by his Iron Claw co-star Jeremy Allen White and friend Miles Teller.

Zac Efron’s Iron Claw is all set to hit the theatres on 22nd December.

