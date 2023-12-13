Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for the release of her new movie, Anyone But You, and she is busy promoting the film. The actress recently got spotted in New York City in a red-hot avatar, reportedly for the film’s press tour, and seeing her in that dress must have rung Christmas bells in her admirers’ minds. Keep scrolling to glimpse her OOTD as we dissect her style.

She will appear opposite Glen Powell in the upcoming rom-com, and their chemistry has been off the charts on-screen and off-screen. Sydney and Glen had been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Some reports claimed the duo’s romance rumors. However, the Euphoria actress is in a relationship with a restaurateur, Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney recently was spotted in New York City in a bold red figure-hugging dress that has left everyone clean-bowled. Her latest OOTD is an excellent inspiration for a Christmas party where you can bump into your ex. This look will surely leave them bawling their eyes out. Returning to Sydney’s outfit, she wore a strapless corset bodice with an asymmetric hemline.

Sydney’s dress featured cap sleeves, and the outfit cinched around the waist. It had a beautiful flower accouterment on one side around her hip. The Anyone But You star flaunted her sculpted legs and paired the outfit with matching pointy heels. Sydney kept her makeup clean and didn’t go overboard, which perfectly complimented her bold dress and glowing skin.

For makeup, Sydney Sweeney wore a lightweight sheer foundation. She tightened the waterlines of her eyes with a liner and extended it into subtle wings on the eyelids. She went generous with the mascara, and her eyebrows were well-groomed. She dabbed a slight red blush on the cheeks to go with her scarlet-hued look. For the lips, Sydney opted for a bright red color.

The Euphoria actress accessorized her red ensemble with just a pair of gold earrings and a red colored purse matching her outfit. Sydney Sweeney kept her golden locks open and casual for the look. One of her fan pages has shared her pictures on social media platform X.

Check out the look here:

Sydney Sweeney in New York. pic.twitter.com/xY0x9F3H0s — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) December 13, 2023

This kind of body-hugging dress is the ultimate outfit for a perfect steamy look for a Christmas date with your bae, or as mentioned before, if you plan on getting back on your ex and showing them what they lost, then without a second thought, go for this ravishing look.

As for Sydney Sweeney, her film Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell will be released on 5 January 2024.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Captivated Us With Her Sculpted Legs & Timeless Beauty, Everyone’s Hearts Went ‘Step On Me!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News