Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s sizzling chemistry might have been irking Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, at least; that’s what her recent action signifies. Powell and Sweeney have been working together in an upcoming rom-com by Will Gluck. Sweeney has been updating the fans with pictures from their shoot. This might not have boarded well with Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi, their breakup rumours are all over the internet. And to top that, the film, Anybody But You, is going to be an R-rated comedy. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, Gigi and Powell’s romance rumours first started swirling around in 2020 after they were seen on vacation in Mexico. They came out with their relationship officially the following year.

According to a report in Page Six, rumours of Glen Powell and Gigi Paris calling it quits has been going viral all over social media. The primary reason behind is the close proximity between Powell and Sweeney. To fuel the breakup rumours even more, the report further states that Paris has unfollowed Sydney on Instagram. As per the report, when the film was announced earlier this year, Powell’s lady love showed her full support through her comment on one of Sydney’s posts.

The photos of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell from the set of their film did not help dial down the rumours in any way, especially after a video of them going viral on Twitter, amongst all other things that are not helping their case. The two were even seen flirting with one another on stage at Cinemacon 2023 while talking about their film. Fans couldn’t stop but speculate that they might be having an affair.

See the sizzling chemistry between the two in this much-talked-about video:

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

Sydney Sweeney with Glen Powell of “Anyone But You” at #CinemaCon 2023. pic.twitter.com/zEFuEDS7fq — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 25, 2023

While Gigi Paris and Glen Powell might be going through a rough patch in their relationship, no one knows what’s brewing between Sydney Sweeney and her fiance, Jonathan Davino. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

