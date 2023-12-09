Cardi B and Offset seem to have broken up yet again. The IT couple of Hollywood sparked split rumors after fans noted that they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Up singer has also been sharing cryptic posts about putting herself first and “outgrowing” relationships. Amid it all, let’s take a look at their combined net worth as of 2023.

It looks like during this tough time, Offset is leaning on his mother for support. She attended his D’USSE Cognac’s Art Basel party in Miami on Friday. The American rapper was enjoying his pre-birthday celebrations, but Cardi was nowhere to be seen!

Cardi B Net Worth 2023

It’s been one of the most remarkable journeys as life took a drastic turn for Cardi between 2016 and 2022. She had a fortune worth $400,000 in January 2016, which boosted with a 900% increase to $4 million by September 2017.

A massive $50 million contributed to her net worth is from her music catalog rights valuation. She’s the female rapper with a maximum of #1 singles credited to her discography. Some of B’s famous songs include Bodak Yellow, Taki Taki, Jealousy, and Up, among others.

Our minds were blown when we learned that Cardi charged $1 million for a 35-minute private performance at the Miami Art Basel. It would also be interesting to note that she was paid $170K for her performance at Coachella but ended up spending $300K on production!

B also earns massive via brand endorsements. She’s previously associated with brands like Fashion Nova, Reebok, Pepsi, Mac Cosmetics, and McDonalds.

Offset and Cardi co-own a mansion in Buckhead that they purchased for $5.5 million in December 2019.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B has a net worth of $80 million as of 2023.

Offset Net Worth 2023

Along with rappers Quavo and the late Takeoff, Offset created one of the highest-earning music groups in the world, Migos. They garnered a staggering $25 million between September 2017-2018. Cardi B’s husband reportedly gained $8 million from the combined earnings. The trio earned another $36 million between 2018 and 2019, but the split is unknown.

Apart from music gigs, the rapper took home a hefty salary from his brand endorsements with Bryce Barnes, Lavati, and Gosha Rubchinskiy. He’s also been a part of the television series Atlanta for a single episode. Many wouldn’t know, but Offset also hosted ‘SKRRT with Offset,’ which witnessed him driving expensive cars with other celebrities.

He has also made several investments, including FaZe Clan, and has appeared in two of their videos on YouTube.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Offset has a net worth of $28 million as of 2023.

Offset & Cardi’s Combined Net Worth 2023

Cardi B and husband Offset have a total net worth of $108 million when combined. Like the song Up, the couple is witnessing their fortune only witnessing an upward graph, but their marriage is currently stuck, as per several reports online.

