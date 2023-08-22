Rihanna, the slay queen, usually has no time for haters but she also believes in giving it back to them when it is about clearing a misunderstanding. The award-winning crooner once pulled up on her haters when a video of hers from 2015 Coachella surfaced on the Internet where many assumed that Rihanna was snorting cocaine when in reality it was just a joint as claimed by the singer herself. Scroll down to know the details.

Rihanna, on the personal front, welcomed her second baby three weeks ago with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky and if reports are to be believed, it is a boy. A few gossip birdies have revealed that their second son’s name starts with the letter ‘R’.

Circling back to Rihanna’s Coachella controversy, as per E! Online, RiRi lashed out at her haters after many speculated that she was snorting cocaine backstage at the music festival She later took to social media with an intention to clear the air on the matter. The singer shared that she was smoking marijuana. Taking a dig at the haters, Rihanna said, “Your lame ass got some f**king nerve!!! Any fool could see that’s a joint that I’m basing with a cigarette.” She added, “Who tF snorts tobacco??!! FOH witcho ‘never been to a rodeo so someone squeezing their nose means they’re doing coke’ lookin a*s!!”

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Another fan claimed that the picture seemed to be fake, to which the Grammy-winning songstress replied, “It ain’t fake! This lil bi**h @1ezmoney posted it with a caption full of defamation.”

Rihanna at the 2015 Coachella raised quite a few eyebrows with her massive purple fur coat with a matching purple lipstick and red hair. RiRi made sure she attended the sets of Drake and Madonna to have a good time at the festival with her crew and close pals.

Speaking of smoking marijuana, Rihanna in 2022, said when she was pregnant with her first child, “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”

