Kim Kardashian has had plenty of embarrassing moments all her life and one of them includes getting kicked off a stage by the late legendary singer Prince. Yes, this happened in real when the social media queen way back in 2010 attended a concert of Prince from the front row. It appears Prince got a bit miffed with her after she failed to dance with him in front of a live audience. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Kim Kardashian has recently been in the news over the rumours that she has been missing the old version of her ex-husband Kanye West. The latter is currently married to Bianca Censori, and the two are often spotted on lunch and dinner dates.

Circling back to Kim Kardashian getting booted off stage, as per The Things, the reality star attended a Prince concert with her then fiancé Kris Humphries. Prince being the party animal was looking for someone to join him on stage for a quick dance. He then picked Kim Kardashian to be escorted to the stage. The singer then began to dance around her but Kim stood there awkwardly and not dancing- yes, this happened in front of a live audience. After a few seconds, Prince kicked off her his stage over her unwillingness to dance. In the videos surfaced, the late singer can be seen telling her “Get off my stage.”

Apparently, Prince again brought her to the stage but it is not clear if she danced during that time. Speaking of her dancing skills, Kim Kardashian earlier participated in the seventh season of Dancing with the Stars, where she got eliminated after a few rounds.

Dissing her own dancing skills, Kim once addressed the embarrassing Prince moment saying, “I swear I’m never gonna dance again, this is gonna haunt me forever” also confessing that she was “just so nervous” while being on stage with Prince.

Kim once also addressed her appearance on Dancing with the Stars revealing that she would often cry backstage and prayed to be eliminated since she was a terrible dancer.

