Everything that Leonardo DiCaprio does makes headlines. The actor became a household name across the world with James Cameron’s Titanic, and went on to be the biggest Hollywood star with a fortune enough to adopt us all and stardom that transcends boundaries and languages. It is not just his professional front that makes buzz but even the personal space where his relationships are the best fodder for hot discussions. But if you scratch the surface below all the glitz and glamour Leo has lived a tough life and one that many of us cannot even imagine.

Not very vocal, but Leonardo has always acknowledged his past where he has seen some very tough days. The actor who now holds a fortune has once seen the toughest of the days as child. In one of his interviews, when he got vulnerable, the actor spoke about the time he spent his childhood in a locality that had drug dealers and pr*stitutes.

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about how he had to see things he wasn’t meant to in his childhood. The actor recalled being beaten up, cornered, and much more than many of us cannot even imagine going through. But he is also optimistic. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Leonardo DiCaprio said, “My mother and I lived at Hollywood and Western – a drug dealer and prostitute corner. It was pretty terrifying. I got beat up a lot. I saw people having s*x in the alleys. I remember I was five years old and this guy with a trenchcoat, needles, and crack cornered me.”

Leonardo DiCaprio added why he chose never to fall prey to drugs. He saw the horrors of being an addict at a very tender age that stopped him. “Seeing the devastation on my block, seeing heroin addicts, made me think twice about ever getting involved in drugs. It’s evil.”

Concluding his answer, the actor spoke about being a very private person who doesn’t spend money just to come across as a cool and trendy man. “I don’t really have an extravagant life. I don’t fly private jets, I don’t have bodyguards and I don’t buy crazy things. I’m not the sort of person who tries to be cool or trendy. I’m not interested in being ‘a star’,” Leonardo DiCaprio said.

