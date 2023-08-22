Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated films of this year, and it did not fail to impress its audience at the theatres, but still, there were people who did not like the Cillian Murphy starrer biographical drama, like professional wrestler Logan Paul. As per reports, he walked out of the theatres while watching the film and here’s what he has to say about it.

It is about the making of the atomic bomb and what effect it had on the psyche of its creator J Robert Oppenheimer and the film has already earned millions of dollars both domestically and internationally. The film clashed with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie, yet both films did great business.

As per Movieweb, Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer grossed over $700 million and will sure shot get a lot of nominations in the upcoming Oscars as well, but the social media star Logan Paul leaving the theatres created quite the sensation. Logan, on his podcast ImPaulsive spoke about it at length with Talk to Me makers Danny and Michael Philippou, but the director’s siblings were taken aback by the star’s honest confession.

Logan Paul apparently found the movie Oppenheimer too slow, and speaking of what made him take that decision, he said, “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking.” Paul also added, “It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.”

Not just Oppenheimer, Logan Paul opened up about another of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and he revealed that he thought of walking out of that film too as he felt “it was so slow”, but he went through and is now among his favourite movies in the top three as well, so his opinion about Nolan’s latest might change as well!

Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer.. 💣 pic.twitter.com/3fk0ikOhTq — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) August 19, 2023

Netizens say, “Bet he sat through Barbie tho.”

Another wrote, “What the hell did you think it was gonna be? Constant explosions and car chases or something?”

One of them criticising him said, “You heard it here first, Logan Paul doesn’t know cinema”

Followed by “I think logan needs a break”, “Barbie seems more like what the crypto zoo cuck would rather see,” and “Bet fast and furious is more his speed….”

Another taking a dig at him wrote, “Attention span of a teenage girl”

