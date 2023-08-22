The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be the hottest topic of discussion in the cinema circles for various reasons. The post pandemic era has been quite tricky for the studio that has not just suffered Box Office duds but even faced criticism for not establishing anything concrete beyond the end of Infinity saga with Avengers: Endgame. But even when there is criticism, we all are obviously going to wait and catch every project the studio churns out, let’s be honest. One of the most anticipated projects, like the Endgame, is now Avengers: Secret Wars, aka Avengers 6, and there’s an update.

For the unversed, Marvel Cinematic Universe entered the Multiverse Saga with phase 4 and saw the opening of the gates to infinite possibilities with Kang The Conqueror being shaped as the big villain post Thanos’ demise. The map of the multiverse leads us to the final two movies, which are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The latter has more anticipation attached because it is an event film that promises the brightest stars.

And it seems like even Kevin Feige is grinding super hard to deliver those stars to the audience who have hooked their hopes on Avengers 6, which sits right at the end of Multiverse saga. Reports now claim that Kevin is trying to pull off something unimaginable with Secret Wars where he brings Miles Morales and his Spider-Verse to the live-action MCU timeline. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Yes you have heard that right. A Inside The Magic report is suggesting that Kevin Feige is thinking of something massive for Avengers: Secret Wars, aka Avengers 6. The Marvel President, who works closely with Sony on Spider-Man, is planning to merge the two studios by planning a crossover that brings Sony’s animated Spider-Verse to his MCU live-action timeline. While this is unimaginable, Feige must be having a plan in place.

However, the observation comes after a scoopster My Time To Shine Hello, on their X profile (formerly known as Twitter), posted that Donald Glover’s live-action debut in the animated Spider-Verse wasn’t just a fun cameo but an experiment that might have a concrete future.

