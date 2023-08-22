Not many at this moment are facing a constant trial on the internet where ever move they make is being questioned and they are expected to answer. James Gunn finds himself amid a pool of questions every single day that ranges between curious to calling out some decisions. The filmmaker who took the boss chair at DCU with Peter Safran has been shaping the universe by entirely revamping it. The news recently said that he has found his Batman, and that too in another Marvel actor who is none other than John Krasinski. But he is now shunning the update.

For the unversed, in the confirmed lineup of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods And Monsters, while Superman: Legacy kick starts it, he will also be joined by Batman at some point. The Brave And The Bold is where we will meet James and Peter’s new Bruce Wayne, because we already know they aren’t going ahead with Ben Affleck, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, or Robert Pattinson (he continues to be in the Matt Reeves world).

So while the hunt for the new Batman is probably already on at the DCU, latest reports had that John Krasinski has been cast as the new Bruce Wayne, who will headline The Brave And The Bold. But turns out those are mere rumours or James Gunn at least wants us to think that way about it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Nicolas Hoult, Jensen Ackles, and John Krasinski are all reportedly in the race to become DCU’s next Batman and the latter got ab upper hand when it was rumoured he made the cut. To confirm the news, a fan took to Threads and asked James Gunn if that’s true. Gunn decided to reply and dismiss the rumour saying he wasn’t even aware of what the netizen is talking about.

James Gunn in his reply said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, but we don’t even have a script, and there’s a strike happening, so, no, no casting.”

Watch the thread here

This means there is not even a script for The Brave And The Bold set to be directed by The Flash fame Andy Muschietti, forget Batman contenders. At least James Gunn wants us to think that way. Only time will tell who plays Bruce Wayne next because the actor has some huge shoes to fill. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

