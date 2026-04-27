Avengers: Endgame is the biggest comic book/superhero movie ever made. From its sheer grandeur to its box-office collections, it created history. The movie turned seven this year, and it was released in 2019. From achieving $1 billion in less than a week to beating Avengers: Infinity War at the box office, the film left a strong impact. We are revisiting the film’s triumph over Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was the final film in the Avengers Infinity Saga franchise. After the shocking end of Infinity War, where our heroes lost against the Mad Titan, Thanos, fans waited with bated breath for Endgame. Its release was not just any film, but a global event uniting all MCU fans. The emotions ran high as it was portrayed as a farewell to the OG Avengers, with Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man dying, bringing his character arc to a full circle. No film in this genre has recreated the same magic as Endgame.

A $1 billion+ opening like never before

The opening weekend numbers are unreal for Avengers: Endgame! The film reportedly opened with a staggering $1.2 billion worldwide, the biggest global opening in box-office history. In North America, it collected around $357 million, while international markets, especially China’s massive contribution, turned the release into a worldwide cinematic event.

Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War in just 11 days

In one of its most mind-blowing feats, Avengers: Endgame surpassed the entire lifetime global total of Avengers: Infinity War in just 11 days. For the record, Infinity War collected $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, and Avengers: Endgame has surpassed that by reaching over $2.18 billion in five days. It set the record as the fastest Hollywood movie to cross $2 billion, surpassing Avatar’s 47-day mark. Endgame collected $2.79 billion worldwide and is the all-time second-highest-grossing film.

The legacy of Avengers: Endgame

Beyond the numbers, Avengers: Endgame marked the grand culmination of over a decade of storytelling in the MCU. It was not just a film; it was a cultural moment that brought audiences together worldwide. It did not just break records; Endgame defined what box-office success looks like, setting benchmarks that still feel nearly impossible to surpass. Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in September and will reportedly feature deleted scenes and other surprises.

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