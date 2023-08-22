Johnny Depp is one of those actors who fit perfectly in unconventional roles without a doubt, his roles as Willy Wonka, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Edward Scissor Hands have left a mark on everyone’s minds. Similarly, when Matt Reeves’ Batman starring Robert Pattinson, came into the limelight, Depp was imagined in the role of the caped superhero’s arch-nemesis Joker, and with James Gunn rebooting the DC Universe, there could be a rekindling hope for the same.

The role of this deranged antagonist has earned Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix their Academy Awards and apart from them eminent actors like Jack Nicholson and Jared Leto also tried their hands in this part. The twisted mind of the DC character has always attracted the audience and comic book readers; hence it always excites people whenever casting rumours are out.

Matt Reeves directed and Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman was released in 2022 but its announcement was made a few years before that in 2020; an Instagram page called, BossLogic shared fan art where Johnny Depp was imagined as the Joker with a long jacket, a hat and a crowbar in hand. He sported a sinister smile on his face, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star looked like a perfect fit for the role. Netizens got super excited and expressed their views via comments as one wrote, “NOW THIS WAS LOOONG OVERDUE!!!”

Another said, “Such a perfect choice”

A third one said, “Pleaaseee make this happen”

Followed by, “wow i think we have just found the perfect Joker.. a buff Joker would do great to fight Batman,” “Shi*iit. Yes, please,” and, “No one can play joker like him I wish it’s turned to true🔥🇪🇬💙great work”.

Another Instagram page death.streak.art, too, imagined Johnny Depp as the Joker in the universe of Robert Pattinson’s Batman, where he had his iconic green hair and a smug smile on his face. Although we have already got a glimpse of Barry Keoghan as the sinister villain in Matt Reeves’ Batverse, that is not the end of the world for Depp fans who want to see him in that role as James Gunn is still searching for his Batman and Joker in his rebooted DCU.

There have been rumours going on that the Boys star Jensen Eckles is being allegedly considered for the role of Bruce Wayne in the new DCU; hence new gates have opened up for Johnny Depp as well, and honestly, he would be a perfect choice, what fans started a few years ago as just a fan art can come to fruition now.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to see Depp as the new Joker? Let us know in the comments!

presently Joaquin Phoenix will be back with his sequel with Lady Gaga opposite him as Harley Quinn, and Joker 2 is expected to release in 2024.

