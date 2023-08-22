Scooter Braun, the founder of SB Projects, is among the most popular talent managers in the music industry. He has been associated with top artists, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more. While his list of clients is pretty long, the list of the ones who parted ways with him is no shorter. Among all, his disputes with Taylor Swift made a lot of headlines a few years ago when he bought Big Machine Records and became the owner of Tay’s master recordings.

Braun rose to fame after he discovered JB in 2008 through YouTube, and the two have been working together since then. He also has several other companies and music labels under him.

The celebrity manager has had the top artist in the industry as his clients, but he has also lost many over the years. The latest on the list is Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Here’s the list of the top clients Scooter Braun lost so far.

Ariana Grande

Ariana and Scooter first began working together in 2013. The singer briefly fired the manager in 2016 for seven months but rehired him in the same year. The reason behind their split has not been revealed yet.

Demi Lovato

The singer, who started off as a Disney star, hired Scooter Braun in 2019 and under the manager, she released two of her albums. After working for almost four years together, Demi Lovato has now parted ways with the manager.

Kanye West

As per Just Jared, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, ended his professional partnership with Braun in 2018. At that time, the Donda rapper tweeted, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed. I am nobody’s client.”

DJ Martin Garrix

The world-renowned DJ signed with Scooter Braun in 2018. After five years of their partnership, Martin Garrix’s name does not appear on SB Projects’ website, which means the two have parted ways.

Usher

Usher and Braun have had a long-term friendship and they started working together in 2016. Seven years later, it seems that the two are no longer working together as SB Projects’ roster does not have the singer’s name on it.

CL

K-Pop star CL signed with Scooter Braun back in 2014, when people in the USA were not even aware of how far the K-Pop genre would go. Last month, Braun revealed that he is no longer managing CL.

While Braun and Justin Bieber’s partnership date back to 2008, a few reports claim that the Yummy singer is looking for a new manager. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

