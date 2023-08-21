Jennifer Lawrence is one of the Hollywood actresses who lives an unapologetic life with no regrets. She is always brutally honest about her life, be it professional or personal. She has been quite a desirable woman for a long time, and when Justin Bieber had shared his admiration towards JLaw, she had subtly turned him down. Scroll ahead to read further.

On the other hand, Justin, who is known for being a popular Hollywood actor, had been involved in a long relationship with Selena Gomez before marrying Hailey Bieber. Selena and Justin’s relationship will forever be iconic in the history of celeb relationships in Hollywood.

Now coming back to the time when the Baby singer had confessed his inner admiration towards Jennifer Lawrence in a fun segment of ‘To Bae or Not To Bae’ when he had appeared at Capital FM. When Justin Bieber was given Jennifer Lawrence’s name as an option, the singer didn’t take a minute to hesitate and had said, “Oh yeah, [she’s] bae fasho. 100 percent. She’s sooo s*xy …. She’s unbelievable. She’s so cute.”

While this true feeling would have melted anyone’s heart, Jennifer Lawrence chose to decline it with her witty nature. She was not at all sorry while turning the ‘Sorry’ singer down. When she had appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller had asked her to react on the same topic and enquired whether she would ever ‘tap that’. The Hunger Games actress had firmly said no. She had said, “I’m going to say a hard ‘no.”‘

But later, she said ‘thanks’ to not create any fuss with her reaction. Well, being celebrities mean staying under the limelight all the time, and that means small to the smallest things come to notice.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s proposal?

