Angelina Jolie is among the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood. With her sheer excellence and acting skills, she has won millions of hearts throughout her career. Well, we are not only her fan of her movies, but also her sartorial choices and how she never misses a chance to make our jaws drop with her absolutely fantastic fashion picks. But, there was a time when Angie became the subject of trolls and the reason behind a meme page when she showed off her one leg from her black dress’ slit throughout Oscars 2012.

Angie was just a child when she first played a role in a movie in 1982. A decade later, she officially made her movie debut with Cyborg 2 and, in a few years, established herself as a leading lady.

Since then, Angelina Jolie has ruled the big screens and our hearts. Apart from experimenting with roles and auditioning for various genres, Angie also had her own fashion game. She never failed to turn heads on red carpets, but the Academy Awards of 2012 was seemingly not her event as she was brutally trolled for continuously sticking out her right leg through her strapless black velvet Atelier Versace gown.

The Tomb Raider star’s pictures were all over the internet soon after she walked down the red carpet. Angelina’s right leg even got its own Twitter meme page, @AngiesRightLeg. By the end of the show, the account reached 10,000 followers, but it does not exist anymore.

angelina jolie in atelier versace at the 2012 oscars pic.twitter.com/9DBhvIF1G0 — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) April 25, 2021

Despite being mocked on the show’s stage by The Descendants writer Jim Rash, the Eternals star looked unbothered. But, years later, she gave a befitting reply to the trolls during the premiere of her film Maleficent. Talking to Extra, she said, “I had a more complicated dress, and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that… I think when you feel comfortable when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.”

Well, we cannot deny that Angelina Jolie looked beautiful in the black gown in 2012, and despite all the trolls, she stole the show.

