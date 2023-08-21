BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been making many headlines in the past few months. While earlier, it was because of her being the face of various global luxury brands, fans have now started to take an interest in her dating life after they found out that she might have gone on a vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Frederic Arnault. Among all her personal details, we are today talking about Lisa’s religious beliefs.

BLACKPINK has made its name among the most popular K-Pop bands and musical groups in the world. The girl band is reaching new heights with every passing day and is sharing their victories with their beloved fans, BLINKS. While they are always vocal about their professional life, the band’s members stay tight-lipped when it comes to their personal life. They are even more cautious about their personal beliefs and refrain from revealing which religion they follow.

For the unversed, Lisa’s real name was Pranpriya Manobal, which she later officially changed to Lalisa Manobal. She was born in the Buriram Province of Thailand and raised by her Thai mother, Chitthip Bruschweiler and Swiss stepfather Marco Bruschweiler. As she grew up, she found her interest in K-Pop and decided to pursue a career in the industry. Lisa was only 13 when she passed YG Entertainment’s audition and became their trainee. In 2016, she debuted as a rapper for the girl band BLACKPINK.

While Lisa is living her life in the spotlight, she has still stayed hush-hush about her religious beliefs. However, many of her fans believe that she is a Buddhist. The sole reason behind this is the 26-year-old hailing from a country where approximately 90% of people follow Buddhism.

Another chunk of her fans think the Lalisa crooner does not practice Buddhism. BLINKS have mentioned that Lisa eats meat and fish and also consumes alcoholic drinks. Buddhism stands on five moral precepts that include no killing or harming animals and people, staying away from s*xual misconduct, refraining from drinking alcohol or taking drugs, abstinence from stealing, and refraining from false speech. Well, since she is not harmful to people, some think she might not completely practice the religion.

It is hard to say what religion BLACKPINK’s Lisa follows, her fans certainly think she is a Buddhist. For the unversed, the band also has Jisoo, Jennie and Rose.

