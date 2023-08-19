Miley Cyrus aka everyone’s favourite Hannah Montana, is a personality who likes to live life to the fullest and unapologetically. She has not only made a name in the acting industry but excelled in Hollywood’s music industry as well. She has given chartbuster hits and even broke records on billboards with her songs like Flowers and others.

Miley was previously in a marital relationship with Liam Hemsworth, but they parted ways. Before being in a relationship with Liam and even after him, the songstress has never shied away from talking about her s*xual desires or about s*xuality. Read on to know what was her thoughts about getting intimate with someone.

With complete honesty, Miley Cyrus once in an interview with Paper magazine back in 2015, delved into the subject of s*xuality and confessed that she is okay to have s*x with anyone unless it’s an animal. Whew! That’s quite a confession. As she had explained, “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age.”

Miley further added in the same conversation, “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with… I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.” Miley revealed, “Yo, I’m down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me.”

Miley has always been herself. Be it in her song’s lyrics or in interviews. She just portrays herself. For the unversed, when her song Flowers was released, her massive fanbase thought it was to bash her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, and a few even pointed out that the whole getup and lyrics kind of hinted at his affair with Jennifer Lawrence.

What are your thoughts about Miley Cyrus’s opinion about having s*x with anyone?

