Miley Cyrus is the most interesting story-teller out there and nope, you cannot change our minds about that! Whether it is her relationship tales, coming of age stories or s*x secrets, the lady knows how to keep her fans entertained and hooked to her words. Even when the singer is not spilling some scandalous tales, her stories are interesting. Case in point: her anecdote about a paranormal encounter. Scroll on to learn further.

During one of her world tours, the singer was living in a London house that was haunted and she was not the only one to feel the paranormal presence. Her then-fiance, Liam Hemsworth, and mother also felt the same.

While talking to Elle UK, she said, “It was seriously so terrifying. It used to be an old bakery and they turned it into an apartment building, and I was having really crazy dreams and really scary things.” Miley Cyrus revealed that her sister once faced the brunt of the spiritual presence and almost got burned. “And one night my little sister—it sounds crazy to tell you—but, she was standing in the shower and all of a sudden I hear her scream. I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot but it was still…It wasn’t like the water had just changed, the knob had turned but she hadn’t turned it and it was burning her. She was really red,” she added.

She also felt that a boy was present in her shower area while she was bathing. Miley Cyrus said, “(He was) sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out. I was sitting there the next night and maybe I’m crazy, but I could have sworn I could see this little boy sitting there on the sink, kicking his feet.”

That sounds so scary! As per the singer, Liam Hemsworth also felt something spooky in the house. Obviously, she went ahead and tried to find the story behind the haunted house. She said, “I guess the wife died or something, she had gotten sick. So it was just the son and the dad that lived there in the bakery, and then the dad died and the son took over the bakery, and I thought I was seeing the son. I’m not even kidding.”

What do you think of the Flowers singer’s spooky story? Let us know in the comments below and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

