Zayn Malik has been constantly teasing his massive fan following with his new album with the help of stunning pictures. The handsome crooner, who enjoys more than 50 million followers on Instagram, first wiped off his official page a few days ago only to drop some dead-serious stunning images. The singer, most recently, shared a picture with a mystery blonde woman and quickly broke the Internet. Scroll down to know the scoop.

With his latest image, Zayn Malik fans claimed the mystery blonde woman was no one but his rumoured girlfriend Selena Gomez. The two sparked dating rumours when they were spotted on a dinner date in March 2023.

Looking at Zayn Malik’s latest Instagram picture, the crooner can be seen hugging the mystery blonde woman while showing his back to the camera. The woman with blonde hair wraps her hands around Zayn while sporting a huge ring. Her face too is not visible in the picture. Many claimed the initials on the ring appeared to be letters S and G standing for Selena Gomez. The photoshoot might be for Zayn’s new music which will soon hit the Internet. Zayn did not caption the post but he has been sharing a few new pictures with an intention to promote his new music.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Everyone relax, it’s just me in a blonde wig it’s not Sofia or anyone else. @zaynmalik invited me to the set and I had a blast. #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/KBdV4b5usI — Joseph Wheaton 🃏 (@Wheaton25) July 7, 2023

Social media users thronged to Zayn Malik’s Instagram to comment on his latest post. One user stated, “Look the ring, its mean S n G which is Selena Gomez.” Whereas, another stated, “Ok but who’s that woman and why I’m not her?” One user added, “Is she Rose from Blackpink?!?!”

One person said, “Please god let this be Selena Gomez.” The next one said, “I think that girl selena gomez because right after zaylena followed selena posted with blonde hair on March 26 saying that “exciting things are coming when summer comes.”

Another fan added, “Why do I feel like that’s selena” and one user concluded, “Gut feeling she is Selena remember sel posted bunch of pics when she was in Paris and in one of the pics she was blond.”

