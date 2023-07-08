Deepika Padukone is the OG queen who knows when to slay and how to slay. And she is so full of confidence that she has never shied away from wearing outfits that have been worn by Hollywood actresses. Deepika, during her early days, tried to follow fashion trends and even grabbed headlines for wearing the same outfit worn by a Hollywood celebrity somewhere.

The Internet compiled some of these pictures where the Om Shanti Om actress can be seen pulling out the same outfit that was worn by Zoe Saldana, Kourtney Kardashian, Shakira, Naomie Harris, Julie Berman and others.

Netizens were stunned to see the actress nailing each and every look, and a comparison thread on Reddit started a discussion on who wore it better. The thread had 10 pictures of Deepika Padukone wearing the same outfits which were worn by Hollywood actresses on some or other occasion. The pictures were shared by a community u/forbiddencantaloupe2.

Fans were amazed at the ease and panache with which DP pulled these outfits. However, all echoed the same thought that this would not be called copying since she was wearing exactly the same designer and hence the same outfit. A user wrote, “Arre bhai designers kapde banaate hi isiliye hai naa taaki log unhe pehne.. she liked those dresses so she wore them.. Kal ko main bhi kisi celebrity jause kapde pehnu toh woh bhi copy?!?” Another Redditor wrote, “I might get downvoted but deepika carried all of them much better than the rest.” Another user joked, “Maaan women can’t even wear dress without copying allegations most men always wear same boring ass black suit!”

A comment said, “she looks better than all the Hollywood comparisons.” Another comment wrote, “Don’t know if she is copying, but she indeed is slaying! She is looking better than Hollywood gals. Particularly the first one.” One more user echoed the same thought, “is it just me or did she actually look better in every outfit lol.”

Since the post was captioned as “When Deepika Padukone was known for copying the outfits of Hollywood A listers” a user trolled the caption as well and wrote, “Asli id se aa diet sabya.” One user announced, “she slaying all of em tho.”

You can see the pictures here and decide for yourself.

