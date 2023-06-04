Hollywood starlet Zoe Saldana is one of the most prolific actresses working in the industry after delivering back-to-back hits. The actress has never found herself out of place professionally but things might have been different for her on the personal front a few years ago. The actress way back in 2013 expressed her obsession with bigger bre*sts saying she would not mind buying herself a pair of bre*st implants before she dies. Scroll down to read more.

Zoe Saldana, on the work front, was recently seen in part three of Guardians Of The Galaxy. Volume 3 of Guardians Of The Galaxy also starred Chris Pratt in the lead role along with Dave Bautista in a supporting cast. She previously has been a part of blockbusters like Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking of Zoe Saldana’s comment on bre*st implants, the actress, as per a report in HuffPost, stated, “You always want what you can’t have. My whole life I’ve been obsessed with bre*sts. I love them. I don’t like fake things, but I wouldn’t mind buying myself a pair before I die.” Zoe, however, pointed out that men should not think about delusive image of women’s bodies. “When I hear men say, ‘I don’t want droopy bre*sts,’ I think I’m sorry, you’re not really a man. A man likes a woman as she is. You know when you meet a real man from the way he talks about a woman. You just go, ‘Wow, you’re a man.’”

The Adam Project actress had also spoken about bre*st implants in 2011. During an interview, Zoe said, “If an old man was having a midlife crisis and can buy a Porsche and date a 17-year-old, I can buy myself a pair and be the s*xiest soccer mom you’ve ever seen.”

Zoe Saldana added that she never saw a problem with other women opting for plastic surgery saying, “There’s nobody on this earth who can tell you that what you’re feeling is wrong. They can tell you it’s different to what they’re feeling.”

The award-winning star further shared, “That said, I’m okay with people trying to do whatever it is they need to do to feel better.”

