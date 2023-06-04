In his prime, who wouldn’t have thought of dating Tom Cruise? Difficult to answer, right? Leave aside the normal audience; even popular celebrities have confessed their crush on the popular action star. One such is Katy Perry, who just went too far away while fantasizing about Cruise, leading to her suspension from school. Keep reading to know more!

Tom has always been popular among the female audience due to his charming personality and manly looks. Over the years, the actor has been linked with several actresses and it’s a bit controversial when we talk about his romantic life. However, that doesn’t make him less likeable even now, at the age of 60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to our throwback story, Katy Perry, in 2019, revealed she was suspended from a school due to her inappropriate act towards a tree, fantasizing about Tom Cruise. While going through the memorabilia with her parents, Katy found a suspension report from Santa Barbara Christian School, dating back to 1996.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katy Perry shared a picture of that report, which had a mention about the singer getting suspended due to humping a tree, thinking about Tom Cruise. Her report said, “At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an ‘off-limits’ area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit. Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making s*xual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree.”

The report continued, “When Katy met with Mrs. Calkins, Mr. White, and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing on the playground in front of some other students. Katy chose to describe it. Her words were ‘it was inappropriate’ and ‘like making out’.”

Well, we don’t really blame Katy Perry for this!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Shatters History As Eras Tour Collects $591 Million But Her Income Slightly Larger Than Reputation Tour ($345 Million) Boosting Her Net Worth To New Heights!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News