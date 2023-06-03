Taylor Swift is currently one of the most significant artists worldwide, with a massive fan following. At the very moment, she’s touring in the US with her Eras Tour and has been sharing pictures on her social media platforms. And with the ongoing music tour, Tay’s net worth is touching new highs, and we can’t keep calm about it. Her Eras tour have shattered all previous records and have collected over $591 million, while her last Reputation tour came around $345 million, with her new net worth at $540 million. She’s on the Forbes’ ‘Richest Self-Made Women’ list this year, and we’re beaming with pride as a Swiftie!

Tay’s success is world-known, and her massive fandom is proof of the same. Her tours and ten studio albums are responsible for her colossal success, including Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Yahoo!Life, a majority of Taylor Swift’s earnings are from her Eras Tour, which has collected over $591 million; and mind you, it’s the highest-grossing tour in US history, and we’re over the moon for the singer.

For her Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift made over $345 million, and besides her successful tours, she has made more than $10 million from record sales, streaming and publishing royalties. And according to Billboard, the Love Story singer sells over $17 of merchandise for every concert ticket purchased, whoa. That’s huge!

And in addition to her records and tours, Tay also has endorsements, including brands like – Keds, Diet Coke, CoverGirl and Apple, and all of this comes to a total of her current net worth of $540 million.

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023? We love how she’s writing an entirely new love story with it. Hehe!

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Revealed He Found Doing S*x Scenes With Kristen Stewart In ‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2’ “Pretty Ridiculous” – Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News