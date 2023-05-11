Taylor Swift is busy entertaining her fans with her ongoing Eras Tour. Her fans, who are commonly known as Swifties, are diligently loyal to her. But some know how to utilise this unmeasurable love for the artist as a fan sold the contact lenses that they wore in her concert. The lenses which have witnessed Swift’s thrilling performance on stage. Keep reading to get all the deets.

Swift has been in the news after a breakup with Joe Alwyn last month. And just a few weeks after that, she sparked dating rumours with the 1975 singer, Matty Healy. Healy was even spotted arriving at Swift‘s condo with her post-midnight at one instance. The singer enjoys millions of fans, and some might get overboard a little.

The news about a Taylor Swift fan allegedly selling contacts that have witnessed the former’s Eras Tour has been shared on Twitter by Pop Tingz. The post has been captioned, “A Taylor Swift fan is selling contacts that have “seen Taylor Swift’s eras tour” for $10,000.” In Indian currency, it amounts to over Rs 8 lakhs. The fan allegedly took to a digital e-commerce site called Depop to sell the contact lenses worn by them in the concert.

The Fan listed the product as ‘used’ but is in ‘excellent condition’. Netizens found it as weird as we all do as one tweeted, “An entrepreneur in the rising byyyee”, another questioned, “do they come with eyes?” followed by, “I’m sure people will buy this.” Another netizen quipped, “wouldn’t be the first absurd thing that fandom has done.” One of them wrote, “Is the image quality still pretty good, will i be able to see the concert clearly?” Followed by one saying, “This is ridiculous”.

Check out the post sharing this bizarre news here:

A Taylor Swift fan is selling contacts that have “seen Taylor Swift’s eras tour” for $10,000. pic.twitter.com/R4XF3Hr7o1 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 10, 2023

Would you invest your money in something like this? Or indulge in such practices? Tell us in the comments about it. And for more updates on your favourite celebrity, stay tuned to Koimoi!

