Taylor Swift’s love life is grabbing all the limelight right for all kinds of reasons. Her breakup with Joe Alwyn broke many of her fans’ hearts, and then, her rumoured affair with Matty Healy surprised everyone. A lot of Swifties are even wondering if details about her break-up would be revealed in Taylor’s next song. Well, we’re not sure of that, but she probably hinted at the reason for her split with Tom Hiddleston in one of her tracks once.

Tom and Taylor dated for a short while, and the Loki actor even confirmed their relationship officially in 2016. As per the rumour mills, the two were pretty smitten by each other and had even introduced one another to their families. However, they parted ways in 2016 itself. To know more about the reasons, scroll on!

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hiddleston confirmed his relationship with the singer and said, “The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we’re very happy. Thanks for asking. That’s the truth. It’s not a publicity stunt.” Despite their whirlwind romance, it all came to an end soon, in 2016. While the former couple did not reveal the reason, as per reports, the actor grew ‘bored’ with the singer.

A theatre producer told Heat Street, “He grew tired of Taylor, it wasn’t the other way round. It’s more to do with the fact he’s a commitment-phobe who gets bored very easily.” As per Mirror.co.uk, sources close to Taylor Swift had claimed that Tom Hiddleston was ‘fame-hungry’, but as per the little birdie, that was not the case. He was simply busy with the shooting and promotion of Thor: Ragnarok and did not have time for a relationship.

Some sources suggested that the actor wanted to make their relationship official and public, while the singer was not okay with it. He wanted her to attend red carpets with him, but Tay refused. “He’s humiliated that she’s so against it and won’t put her tradition of avoiding red carpet events with boyfriends to one side for him on his big night,” the source informed as reported by Mirror.co.uk.

Interestingly, while Taylor Swift never opened up about her breakup, in her song, Me! (2019), she said, “I know I tend to make it about me…I know you never get just what you see…But I will never bore you, baby.”

Let us know what you think of Taylor and Tom Hiddleston’s mysterious breakup, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

