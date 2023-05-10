Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick films series is now considered one of the greatest action films ever made. The film has been hailed as a comeback for Reeves, whose character played to his acting strengths. The film’s mythology of a criminal underworld with rituals and rules was also praised as the film’s most unique and interesting feature.

John Wick 4, released this year, received positive reviews from critics and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth instalment. Director Chad Stahelski revealed his thoughts on the idea of doing a John Wick 5.

After Keanu Reeves’ well-known assassin purportedly met his demise at the end of the most recent bullet-time movie, the director publicly stated that he intended on “giv[ing] John Wick a rest” for a bit. Stahelski has a wish list of actors for a potential fifth movie, albeit looks dicey.

During a conversation with The Direct, Chad Stahelski said, “Look, I mean this in a good way, it’s a business. When you have something successful, yeah, of course, you want to keep doing it. But it’s very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that’s obviously been done three times before?”

The filmmaker added that he “wouldn’t mind doing [John Wick 5]” but also feels like “[they] feel like [they] ended it” with Chapter 4. “The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, ‘F*ck it, every idea. We’re not saving anything. We’re not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.’ We feel we put everything we had into ‘John Wick 4,’ and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, ‘You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun,’” he said.

Chad Stahelski, however, has not completely ruled out John Wick 5. He just does not feel ready to do Chapter 5 today. “Right now, if you put a gun in my head, you might as well shoot me. Because I’m kind of fried. But it doesn’t mean… Like if you look behind, there are bookcases and shelves of notebooks with hundreds of ideas for other set pieces and stuff. If I wake up tomorrow and there’s an idea to entertain the audience that we feel is really gonna deliver and not be just a cash grab. Yeah, I’d research it and go down that road. I just, I don’t have that today.”

