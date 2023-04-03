Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is a major success, and well, no one is surprised. The franchise has managed to keep its audience impressed with every sequel and eager for the next one. Currently, the fans are anticipating the fifth part of the film and more updates on it. Director Chad Stahelski has considered their enthusiasm and revealed his thoughts on John Wick: Chapter 5. He has also shared some interesting anecdotes about the fourth part, and they’re quite interesting. Scroll on to learn more.

*Spoiler ahead* John Wick: Chapter 4 left the audience perplexed and super emotional. Keanu Reeves’s John Wick finally got his freedom from the High Table. He strategically planned his battle against Marquis de Gramont and defeated him, but he also lost in the end. A lot went behind the film’s power-packed action sequences, and Stahelski recently shared what happened behind the scenes during one such scene.

During an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast and talked about Keanu Reeves’ starrer John Wick: Chapter 4’s action sequences. These scenes were shot in Japan, Jordon, France, Germany, and New York. He discussed one specific shot with cinematographer Dan Laustsen and editor Nathan Orloff that was executed on the 270 steps that lead to the hilltop Sacré Cœur Basilica.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director said, “We were scouting at the top of Sacré Cœur, the sun had just set. We looked down the stairs from the top, and went, ‘Oh, somebody’s going down this.’ Literally we’re like, not only is he going down this, we’re gonna have John Wick fight his way up. We’re gonna throw him back down and then we’re gonna have him and Donnie [Yen’s] character Caine do the Butch and Sundance thing and get to the top… We’ll do the music and we’ll make it like a Western. We’ll have him fight all the way to the top and bond just so we can see who kills each other at the top.”

That particular scene from John Wick: Chapter 4 was actually inspired by The Exorcist, as Chad Stahelski used mainly lamp posts for lighting. He lauded the camera person holding a 120 pounds Steadicam and running after Keanu Reeves. According to the filmmaker, who was a stunt performer as well, stunts should become an Oscar category as well.

While talking about the fifth instalment in the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski said that he and Keanu Reeves are not denying the possibility, but they want to give it some time.

