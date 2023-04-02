There was very good growth evidenced on Saturday for John Wick: Chapter 4 as 2.60 crores* more came in. The collections more than doubled up when compared to Friday and that’s a good sign. However, one also has to acknowledge that Friday by itself was quite low. Also, the film had brought in around 9 crores last Saturday so the week on week drop is still big. Ideally, the film should have been in at least 3-4 crores range but what’s happening now with the Hollywood action film is that only select properties are seeing good footfalls and at the rest it’s done with majority of business.

It also shows how it’s becoming more and more difficult for films to perform at the box office. There may be an occasional Pathaan or Avatar: Way of Water which actually end up doing huge numbers but otherwise, it has all boiled down to mere survival currently. In fact taking that into consideration, perhaps it’s also about time the core definition of average, hit, superhit and blockbuster is changed as well.

The manner in which the Keanu Reeves starrer, John Wick: Chapter 4 is fetching a polarised audience goes on to show that such kind of brutal action with gore and violence has limited audiences globally. Currently, John Wick: Chapter 4 stands at 39.60 crores* and as you read this, it would have gone past the 40 crores milestone.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

