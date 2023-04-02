Though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had gone below the 1 crore mark on Thursday and Friday, it made good gains on Saturday as it found an entry back into the 1 crore zone. For the urban youth, this Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is still the best bet and though most of the target audiences which had to watch the film in the first place has already done so, there are still some incremental footfalls that would benefit the romcom family drama due to no other alternative available.

This was seen in the way 1 crore* more came for the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a leading role on the fourth Friday, which is a decent number indeed. Yes, the film has got into the 1 crore range again but ideally, somewhere around 1.50 crores would have been better since it would have set the case well for a run-rate towards the 145 crores mark. Right now it’s all about making some sort of gains and that’s what ensures that while 140 crores would still be scored, it would be the journey between there and 145 crores which would be measured in terms of lakhs coming on a day-by-day basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the film stands at 134.50 crores*, and that’s better than how it looked after a rather uneven extended first week of 9 days when the collections went up and down. It’s still the second-biggest grosser of the year after Pathaan and is also the only other century hit so far. The total that would be scored by the film will act as a benchmark for all other major films that are either in the running or would arrive in months to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn’s Film Sees A Jump, Goes Past The 2 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News