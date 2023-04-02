Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa witnessed a sort of turnaround yesterday as it did much better. After a big dip in the collection on Friday, the need of the hour was to hit the double-digit mark at least, but it has surprised everyone by going past the opening day numbers of 11.20 crores. Now, the good news is that the film has seen a rise in advance booking for day 4!

Marking Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial venture, the film opened to decent reviews from critics. Ever since the release, word of mouth too has been on the favourable side. However, it’s the dark undertone of the film, negativity due to being a remake and the ongoing IPL season, which is limiting the footfalls in theatres. Now, let’s see how Sunday is going to perform.

As per the latest trade update, Bholaa sold tickets worth 2.05 crores gross across the country on day 4 (excluding blocked seats). This is a decent jump when compared to yesterday’s 1.71 crores gross. Even though it is less than the opening day, going past the 2 crore mark is a much-needed relief, and now all eyes are set on the walk-in audience.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently recalled the era of the 90s and shared how he has done several movies without even getting a proper script. He also shared his experiences when the writer used to come to give a narration and they used to act out their script as if they were auditioning.

He said: “In the early 90s, it was not uncommon for directors to give actors a general idea of the scene and then allow them to improvise their lines and actions without a specific script. I have even performed in such movies as well.” (via IANS)

