After staying above the 1 crore mark right till Wednesday, the collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar got into lakhs for the first time ever on Thursday when Bholaa was released. In fact, the drop was more than expected since one would not have expected it to be more than 30%. However, that didn’t quite turn out to be the case. Later on the fourth Friday, it managed to sustain reasonably well at 70 lakhs*, though the momentum has certainly been disturbed, something that was rather good in the third week, especially over the weekend.

One expects that the numbers do get better today and tomorrow. While it’s a given that the 1 crore mark would be crossed on Saturday while Sunday would end up scoring in excess of 1.25 crores, it would have been good had the trajectory on Thursday and Friday been such that the Luv Ranjan-directed romcom family drama had a shot at even 2 crore mark before the weekend was through. That won’t be the case now, which means the film would now play on lower levels right through the weekdays to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected 133.75 crores*, and the film would come quite close to the 135 crores mark today. Post that, it would have a reasonable quantum of day on day numbers to go past the 140 crores mark soon though the journey from 140 to 145 crores total would come in with a few lakhs per day coming in the right till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on 21st April.

Overall, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an above-average affair, though it did deserve to cover a much greater distance and emerge as a solid hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office Day 2: Sees A Drop On Friday, Set To Rise Well Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News