After collecting 17.05 crores in two weeks, Mrs. Chatterjee va Norway has slowed down now. While the second week started with 91 lakhs coming in Friday, on Thursday it came down to 37 lakhs. Now on Friday it has managed 25 lakhs* so a drop is certainly being seen in the overall scheme of things.

That said, the fact that the Rani starrer still in the circulation at least is fair indeed because otherwise these days films are being lost in oblivion in a matter of two weeks itself.

The Rani Mukherji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has now collected 17.30 crores* and there is bound to be good increase in numbers today and tomorrow. This one is a typical multiplex films where collections come predominantly on Saturday and Sunday. Since the numbers have as it is come down to very low levels, the age jump would be all the more prominent even though the quantum of actual collections may not be much. However today if it should cross 50 lakhs for sure and tomorrow more than 75 lakhs would come in.

This is a film that deserves to get into that 30 crores zone for sure but then it’s all about survival in the current times and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway has done that fairly well which is positive news indeed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

