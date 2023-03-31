Nani’s Dasara has opened to a terrific response at the Indian box office. Amid a good buzz, the film was released yesterday and has been receiving favourable feedback ever since. With this, the Natural star has got the biggest opening in his career, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states performing brilliantly. Keep reading to know the day 1 collection!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani’s pan-India debut by releasing in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Speaking about the reviews, it’s inclining more towards the positive side and the word-of-mouth too has been fair to decent so far.

In the Telugu states, Dasara had huge hype and as a result, the film has managed to post a strong total of 18 crores nett on day 1 (inclusive of all languages). It’s a huge number for an actor belonging to the so-called ‘tier 2’ and with the latest film exceeding opening day expectations, Nani is all set to enter the top tier of Tollywood stars soon.

Yesterday, Dasara got the benefit of Ram Navami’s partial holiday, so it will be interesting to see how the biggie sustains today.

Meanwhile, Nani, who has been travelling to different cities to promote Dasara, recently said that he would love to share screen space with Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.

He told IANS: “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.”

