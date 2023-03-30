In recent years, actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR have become some of the most prominent actors across India. Their movies are not just watched in the southern part of the country but pan-India. Another name that’s joining the list to become one of the most popular actors in India is Nani. His movie, Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela, has released today, March 30, across India as a pan-Indian movie.

Apart from Nani, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading actress. The film is set against the backdrop of Singareni Coal Mines, which are located near Godavari Khani of Telangana. The plot starts with the story of a young alcoholic from Veerlapally who steals coals. When caught, Dharani, played by Nani, is accused of his crimes. The main story revolves around this conspiracy, betrayal and revenge. The movie is creating a massive buzz among viewers, and netizens have shared their reviews online. Scroll on to learn more.

Given Dasara’s impressive star cast and the fanbase of ‘natural star’ Nani, the audience has huge expectations from the film. As of now, the movie is getting positive feedback from critics, and the viewers are loving the drama. From the magnificent screenplay to larger-than-life action sequences and from soul-touching music to the actors’ fantastic acting, fans are totally impressed with Dasara.

The netizens have taken their excitement after watching Nani’s Dasara on Twitter and shared their reviews. Here’s what they are saying –

Take A Look At Netizens’ Reaction To Dasara –

One user wrote, “IT’s theatrical Experience is pure Adrenaline Rush watch ONLY IN THEATRES ‍ TheMost Authentic Raw Film Ever in TFI” Its BLOCKBUSTER CONGRATS TO ENTIRE TEAM!!”

Another wrote, “#Dasara A raw and rustic movie with beautifully narrated and picturized emotions. Career best performance by

@NameisNani. First half is bonkers with flawless telangana slang but second half is slow and stretched. CLIMAX is finally its 3/5”

A fan said, “Mass batting by @NameisNani anna .. 100cr loading #Dasara #Dasarareview @KeerthyOfficial”

Another netizen wrote, “#Dasara #Dasarareview #Nani #KeerthySuresh Interval Scene Ki Pin Drop Silence Anthe..”

Well, netizens have clearly declared Nani’s Dasara a superhit movie.

Check Out More Reaction Here –

Whistles Won't Stop Still On the Trance …. @NameisNani carrer best performance Before Dasara After Dasara ❤️‍🔥Climax RAMP 💫Don't Believe Any Rumours Any Reviews.

Just Waste Of Tym .. Mark My words.

3.75/5 🫰🫰🫰🫰#DasaraOnMarch30th #Dasara pic.twitter.com/TSmdkZs2Ob — taraknani777 (@taraknani7799) March 29, 2023

#Dasara – 2nd half Starts Well , Story line Super @odela_srikanth 👍🏻, MASSive scenes🔥, Emotional Scenes 👌💥 Acting is Top Notch @NameisNani ❤️👌 Dharani, his Career best performance 💥👍 @KeerthyOfficial Is Also Brilliant performance ❤️ Climax fight 👌🥵 3.7/5 Review pic.twitter.com/rGUBBsJjqD — vikram~ (@mr_local05) March 29, 2023

#Dasara Review: 3/5

A Raw & Rustic Emotional drama with brilliant performance from @NameisNani 👏🏽 Great 1st half w/ excellent interval block followed by a good 2nd half mostly with emotions at core. Cinematography, music, and direction are commendable ✌🏼👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ktyr6Np7Xu — The Friday Post (@TheFridayPost7) March 30, 2023

From netizens calling it Nani’s best performance ever to ‘meant for theatrical experience only,’ the viewers are obsessed with Dasara.

